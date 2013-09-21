Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Dulcolax Pink Laxative Comfort Coated Tablets
25 ctUPC: 0068142102905
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 31
Product Details
Easy-to-swallow, comfort coated Dulcolax Tablets are gentle enough for sensitive stomachs, yet strong enough for effective overnight relief. Trust Dulcolax Tablets to relieve constipation in 6 to 12 hours. Dulcolax Tablets are convenient to use overnight, or whenever you need effective relief from constipation.
For temporary relief of occasional constipation and irregularity. This product generally produces bowel movement in 6 to 12 hours.
- Women's Gentle Laxative
- Gentle Enough for Sensitive Stomachs