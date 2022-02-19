Dulcolax® Stool Softener with HydroSoft Action Liquid Gels Perspective: front
Dulcolax® Stool Softener with HydroSoft Action Liquid Gels Perspective: back
Dulcolax® Stool Softener with HydroSoft Action Liquid Gels Perspective: left
Dulcolax® Stool Softener with HydroSoft Action Liquid Gels Perspective: right
Dulcolax® Stool Softener with HydroSoft Action Liquid Gels Perspective: top
Dulcolax® Stool Softener with HydroSoft Action Liquid Gels Perspective: bottom
Dulcolax® Stool Softener with HydroSoft Action Liquid Gels

25 ctUPC: 0068142102202
Located in AISLE 31

Product Details

Get gentle relief from painful, hard, dry stools with Dulcolax Gentle Relief Stool Softener Laxative Liquid Gels. These soft gels work by increasing the amount of water the stool absorbs to provide relief from occasional constipation. The active ingredient, docusate sodium, works by hydrating the stool, making it softer and easier to pass. This Dulcolax Stimulant Free Stool Softener Laxative will gently produce a bowel movement in 12 to 72 hours.

  • STOOL SOFTENER: Dulcolax Stool Softener gently relieves constipation and irregularity
  • Dulcolax Gentle Relief Stool Softener won't make you go, but it will make it easier for you to go
  • ACTIVE INGREDIENT DOCUSATE SODIUM: Dulcolax Gentle Relief Stool Softener is made with active ingredient docusate sodium