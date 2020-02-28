Duncan Hines Classic Dark Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix
Product Details
Celebrating is simple with Duncan Hines Perfectly Moist Dark Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix. Dark chocolate flavor and a moist crumb helps you create the kind of chocolate dessert your family loves. With Duncan Hines, your creativity is the spark for delicious baking, from cake pops to chocolate cupcakes. Just add water, eggs and vegetable oil. Beat the batter and pour into your preferred pan size, baking for up to 36 minutes. This 15.25 ounce boxed cake mix makes one 9 inch layer cake or 24 cupcakes.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Emulsified Palm Shortening (Palm Oil, Propylene Glycol Mono-and Diesters of Fat and Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate), Cocoa Powder Processed With Alkali, Dextrose, Leavening (Baking Soda, Dicalcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminium Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Contains 2% or Less of: Wheat Starch, Salt, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More