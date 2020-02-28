Ingredients

Sugar, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Emulsified Palm Shortening (Palm Oil, Propylene Glycol Mono-and Diesters of Fat and Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate), Cocoa Powder Processed With Alkali, Dextrose, Leavening (Baking Soda, Dicalcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminium Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Contains 2% or Less of: Wheat Starch, Salt, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More