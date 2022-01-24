Ingredients

Brownie Mix (Sugar, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Powder Processed With Alkali, Palm Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of: Wheat Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Natural Flavor). Graham Crust Mix (Sugar, Wheat Flour, Whole Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Molasses, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Honey, Sodium Bicarbonate). Marshmallows (Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Dextrose, Modified Corn Starch, Artificial Vanilla Flavor, Potassium Sorbate [Preservative]). Fudge Pouch (Sugar, Palm Oil With Green Tea and Rosemary Extract as Anti-oxidants, Alkalized Cocoa Powder, Soy Lecithin).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More