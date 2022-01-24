Duncan Hines Epic S'mores Brownie Mix Kit
Product Details
Make dessert epic with the Duncan Hines Epic S'mores Brownie Mix Kit. This deliciously decadent baking set includes: brownie mix, fudge drizzle, graham cracker crust mix, mini marshmallows and detailed directions on how to make a yummy dessert everyone will enjoy. Pick up this Duncan Hines baking mix kit today, and create something epic.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Brownie Mix (Sugar, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Powder Processed With Alkali, Palm Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of: Wheat Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Natural Flavor). Graham Crust Mix (Sugar, Wheat Flour, Whole Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Molasses, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Honey, Sodium Bicarbonate). Marshmallows (Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Dextrose, Modified Corn Starch, Artificial Vanilla Flavor, Potassium Sorbate [Preservative]). Fudge Pouch (Sugar, Palm Oil With Green Tea and Rosemary Extract as Anti-oxidants, Alkalized Cocoa Powder, Soy Lecithin).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More