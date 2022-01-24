Duncan Hines Epic S'mores Brownie Mix Kit Perspective: front
Duncan Hines Epic S'mores Brownie Mix Kit Perspective: left
Duncan Hines Epic S'mores Brownie Mix Kit Perspective: right
Duncan Hines Epic S'mores Brownie Mix Kit

24.16 ozUPC: 0064420900401
Make dessert epic with the Duncan Hines Epic S'mores Brownie Mix Kit. This deliciously decadent baking set includes: brownie mix, fudge drizzle, graham cracker crust mix, mini marshmallows and detailed directions on how to make a yummy dessert everyone will enjoy. Pick up this Duncan Hines baking mix kit today, and create something epic.

Serving size0.063brownie mix (43 g)
Calories240
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol40mg13.33%
Sodium135mg5.87%
Total Carbohydrate35g12.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar23g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.6mg8%
Potassium120mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Brownie Mix (Sugar, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Powder Processed With Alkali, Palm Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of: Wheat Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Natural Flavor). Graham Crust Mix (Sugar, Wheat Flour, Whole Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Molasses, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Honey, Sodium Bicarbonate). Marshmallows (Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Dextrose, Modified Corn Starch, Artificial Vanilla Flavor, Potassium Sorbate [Preservative]). Fudge Pouch (Sugar, Palm Oil With Green Tea and Rosemary Extract as Anti-oxidants, Alkalized Cocoa Powder, Soy Lecithin).

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.