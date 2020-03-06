Duncan Hines® Family Size Chewy Fudge Brownie Mix
Product Details
Mix up a batch of thick and fudgy treats for your family with Duncan Hines Chewy Fudge Brownie Mix. Oozing with fudge flavor, this boxed brownie mix features a decadent chocolate fudge flavor in an easy chocolate dessert that comes out perfectly moist every time. Whip up a pan of chewy chocolate brownies for a weeknight treat, to satisfy your chocolate craving or as birthday brownies. This chocolate brownie mix only requires eggs, water and vegetable oil. Mix the ingredients, spread it into your preferred pan size and bake the fudge brownies according to the package instructions. Each box makes enough brownie batter for a 13 by 9 inch baking pan, or bake it in an 8 or 9 inch pan for even thicker brownies.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Cocoa Powder Processed With Alkali, Vegetable Shortening (Palm Oil), Contains 2% or Less of: Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Artificial Flavor, Baking Soda.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More