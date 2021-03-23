Ingredients

Almond Flour, Erythritol**, Allulose*8, Coconut Flour, Chicory Root Fiber (Inulin) **, Cocoa Powder Processed With Alkali, Unsweetened Chocolate.Contains Less Than 2% of: Resistant Dextrin, Modified Tapioca Starch, Leavening (Cream of Tartar, Baking Soda), Salt, Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor, Nonfat Dry Milk, Stevia Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Soy Lecithin, Steviol Glycosides, Vanilla Extract, Whole Milk Powder.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

