Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Chewy Fudge Brownie Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Chewy Fudge Brownie Mix Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Chewy Fudge Brownie Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Chewy Fudge Brownie Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Chewy Fudge Brownie Mix Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Chewy Fudge Brownie Mix Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Chewy Fudge Brownie Mix

10 ozUPC: 0064420941187
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Enjoy brownies without the added sugar with Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Chewy Fudge Brownie Mix. These thick and chewy fudge brownies have no added sugar, are gluten free, are keto friendly, have 3 g net carbs* and taste delicious. They're the perfect dessert for everyone. Go ahead and indulge with Duncan Hines Zero Sugar Added desserts.

*Keto Friendly Dessert: 3 g net carbs (17 g total carbs - 4 g dietary fiber - 5 g sugar alcohol - 5 g allulose) and 0 g added sugar per serving

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.083package (24 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g16.67%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol45mg15%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.6mg8%
Potassium210mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Almond Flour, Erythritol**, Allulose*8, Coconut Flour, Chicory Root Fiber (Inulin) **, Cocoa Powder Processed With Alkali, Unsweetened Chocolate.Contains Less Than 2% of: Resistant Dextrin, Modified Tapioca Starch, Leavening (Cream of Tartar, Baking Soda), Salt, Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor, Nonfat Dry Milk, Stevia Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Soy Lecithin, Steviol Glycosides, Vanilla Extract, Whole Milk Powder.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More