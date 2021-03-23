Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Chewy Fudge Brownie Mix
Product Details
Enjoy brownies without the added sugar with Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Chewy Fudge Brownie Mix. These thick and chewy fudge brownies have no added sugar, are gluten free, are keto friendly, have 3 g net carbs* and taste delicious. They're the perfect dessert for everyone. Go ahead and indulge with Duncan Hines Zero Sugar Added desserts.
*Keto Friendly Dessert: 3 g net carbs (17 g total carbs - 4 g dietary fiber - 5 g sugar alcohol - 5 g allulose) and 0 g added sugar per serving
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Almond Flour, Erythritol**, Allulose*8, Coconut Flour, Chicory Root Fiber (Inulin) **, Cocoa Powder Processed With Alkali, Unsweetened Chocolate.Contains Less Than 2% of: Resistant Dextrin, Modified Tapioca Starch, Leavening (Cream of Tartar, Baking Soda), Salt, Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor, Nonfat Dry Milk, Stevia Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Soy Lecithin, Steviol Glycosides, Vanilla Extract, Whole Milk Powder.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More