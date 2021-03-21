Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Classic Yellow Cake Mix Perspective: front
Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Classic Yellow Cake Mix Perspective: left
Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Classic Yellow Cake Mix Perspective: right
Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Classic Yellow Cake Mix

10.6 ozUPC: 0064420941188
Enjoy cake without the added sugar with Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Classic Yellow Cake Mix. This perfectly moist cake has no added sugar, is gluten free, is keto friendly,* has 4 g net carbs* and tastes delicious. It's the perfect dessert for everyone. Go ahead and indulge with Duncan Hines Zero Sugar Added desserts.

* Keto Friendly Dessert: 4 g net carbs (21 g total carbs - 5 g dietary fiber - 8 g sugar alcohol - 4 g allulose)

Nutrition Facts
10.0 About servings per container
Serving size1/10 package (30g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg4%
Total Carbohydrate21g8%
Dietary Fiber5g18%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Potassium240mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Erythritol, Almond Flour, Coconut Flour, Allulose, Chicory Root Fiber (Inulin), Contains less than 2% of: LEAVENING (Cream Of Tartar, Baking Soda), Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Stevia Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Natural Flavor.CONTAINS: TREE NUT (ALMOND, COCONUT).

Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

