Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Classic Yellow Cake Mix
Product Details
Enjoy cake without the added sugar with Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Classic Yellow Cake Mix. This perfectly moist cake has no added sugar, is gluten free, is keto friendly,* has 4 g net carbs* and tastes delicious. It's the perfect dessert for everyone. Go ahead and indulge with Duncan Hines Zero Sugar Added desserts.
* Keto Friendly Dessert: 4 g net carbs (21 g total carbs - 5 g dietary fiber - 8 g sugar alcohol - 4 g allulose)
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Erythritol, Almond Flour, Coconut Flour, Allulose, Chicory Root Fiber (Inulin), Contains less than 2% of: LEAVENING (Cream Of Tartar, Baking Soda), Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Stevia Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides), Natural Flavor.CONTAINS: TREE NUT (ALMOND, COCONUT).
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
