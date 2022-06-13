Duncan Hines Perfectly Moist Red Velvet Cake Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Duncan Hines Perfectly Moist Red Velvet Cake Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Duncan Hines Perfectly Moist Red Velvet Cake Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Duncan Hines Perfectly Moist Red Velvet Cake Mix

15.25 ozUPC: 0064420941225
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Serve up a classic, deliciously moist cake easily with Duncan Hines Signature Perfectly Moist Red Velvet Cake Mix. Made with rich cocoa, this boxed cake mix packs in rich chocolate flavor. It has the signature red color for a pretty presentation in your red velvet cupcakes, cakes or cake pops. Just mix it with eggs, water, and vegetable oil. Bake according to the package instructions for your pan size up to 36 minutes. Enjoy a 13 by 9 inch cake or 24 cupcakes from this 15.25 ounce box of cake mix. From decadent brownie mix, to single serve desserts, Duncan Hines has you covered when you’re ready to bake and create.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.1package (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium330mg14.35%
Total Carbohydrate33g12%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar18g
Protein2g
Calcium130mg10%
Iron1.3mg8%
Niacin0.96mg6%
Potassium0mg0%
Riboflavin0.1mg8%
Thiamin0.1mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Emulsified Palm Shortening (Palm Oil, Propylene Glycol Mono-and Diesters of Fats and Fatty Acids, Monoand Diglycerides, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate) Cocoa Powder Processed With Alkali, Leavening (Baking Soda, Dicalcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Palm Oil, Colored With (Red 40), Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More