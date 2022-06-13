Duncan Hines Perfectly Moist Red Velvet Cake Mix
Product Details
Serve up a classic, deliciously moist cake easily with Duncan Hines Signature Perfectly Moist Red Velvet Cake Mix. Made with rich cocoa, this boxed cake mix packs in rich chocolate flavor. It has the signature red color for a pretty presentation in your red velvet cupcakes, cakes or cake pops. Just mix it with eggs, water, and vegetable oil. Bake according to the package instructions for your pan size up to 36 minutes. Enjoy a 13 by 9 inch cake or 24 cupcakes from this 15.25 ounce box of cake mix. From decadent brownie mix, to single serve desserts, Duncan Hines has you covered when you’re ready to bake and create.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Emulsified Palm Shortening (Palm Oil, Propylene Glycol Mono-and Diesters of Fats and Fatty Acids, Monoand Diglycerides, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate) Cocoa Powder Processed With Alkali, Leavening (Baking Soda, Dicalcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Palm Oil, Colored With (Red 40), Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
