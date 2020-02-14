Duncan Hines® Signature Perfectly Moist Lemon Supreme Cake Mix
Product Details
Savor the invigorating citrus flavor of Duncan Hines Signature Perfectly Moist Lemon Supreme Cake Mix in an easy lemon dessert with easy prep. Made with real lemon juice, this boxed cake mix satisfies your cravings for a fruity dessert. Bake a layer cake, sheet cake or lemon cupcakes to celebrate all of life's occasions. Simply stir in water, eggs and vegetable oil to create smooth, velvety batter and bake up to 36 minutes depending on your pan choice. This 15.25 ounce lemon cake mix makes enough for a 13 by 9 inch cake pan or 24 cupcakes. From decadent brownie mix, to single serve desserts, Duncan Hines has you covered when you’re ready to bake and create.
Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Emulsified Palm Shortening (Palm Oil, Propylene Glycol Mono- and Diesters of Fats and Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate), Leavening (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate Monohydrate), Wheat Starch, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Natural Flavor, Palm Oil, Lemon Juice Solids, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Yellow 5 Lake.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.