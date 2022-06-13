Ingredients

Sugar, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Emulsified Palm Shortening (Palm Oil, Propylene Glycol Mono- and Diesters of Fats and Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate Monohydrate), Wheat Starch, Salt, Pineapple Juice Powder (Corn Syrup Solids, Pineapple Juice Solids), Palm Oil, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor, Yellow 5 Lake, Citric Acid, Red 40 Lake.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

