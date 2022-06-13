Duncan Hines Signature Pineapple Supreme Cake Mix Perspective: front
Duncan Hines Signature Pineapple Supreme Cake Mix Perspective: left
Duncan Hines Signature Pineapple Supreme Cake Mix Perspective: right
Duncan Hines Signature Pineapple Supreme Cake Mix

15.25 ozUPC: 0064420941135
Product Details

Savor the invigorating tropical flavor of Duncan Hines Signature Perfectly Moist Pineapple Supreme Naturally Flavored Cake Mix in an easy dessert with easy prep. Made with real pineapple juice, this boxed cake mix satisfies your cravings for a fruity dessert. Bake a layer cake, pineapple upside down cake or pineapple cupcakes to celebrate all of life's occasions. Simply stir in water, eggs and vegetable oil to create smooth, velvety batter and bake up to 36 minutes depending on your pan choice. This 15.25 ounce pineapple cake mix makes enough for a 13 by 9 inch cake pan or 24 cupcakes. From decadent brownie mix, to single serve desserts, Duncan Hines has you covered when you’re ready to bake and create.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.1package mix (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol65mg21.67%
Sodium370mg16.09%
Total Carbohydrate34g12.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar18g
Protein3g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron1.2mg6%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Emulsified Palm Shortening (Palm Oil, Propylene Glycol Mono- and Diesters of Fats and Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate Monohydrate), Wheat Starch, Salt, Pineapple Juice Powder (Corn Syrup Solids, Pineapple Juice Solids), Palm Oil, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor, Yellow 5 Lake, Citric Acid, Red 40 Lake.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More