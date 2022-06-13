Duncan Hines Signature Pineapple Supreme Cake Mix
Savor the invigorating tropical flavor of Duncan Hines Signature Perfectly Moist Pineapple Supreme Naturally Flavored Cake Mix in an easy dessert with easy prep. Made with real pineapple juice, this boxed cake mix satisfies your cravings for a fruity dessert. Bake a layer cake, pineapple upside down cake or pineapple cupcakes to celebrate all of life's occasions. Simply stir in water, eggs and vegetable oil to create smooth, velvety batter and bake up to 36 minutes depending on your pan choice. This 15.25 ounce pineapple cake mix makes enough for a 13 by 9 inch cake pan or 24 cupcakes. From decadent brownie mix, to single serve desserts, Duncan Hines has you covered when you’re ready to bake and create.
Sugar, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Emulsified Palm Shortening (Palm Oil, Propylene Glycol Mono- and Diesters of Fats and Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate Monohydrate), Wheat Starch, Salt, Pineapple Juice Powder (Corn Syrup Solids, Pineapple Juice Solids), Palm Oil, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor, Yellow 5 Lake, Citric Acid, Red 40 Lake.
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
