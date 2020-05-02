Duncan Hines Signature Spice Cake Mix Perspective: front
Duncan Hines Signature Spice Cake Mix Perspective: left
Duncan Hines Signature Spice Cake Mix Perspective: right
Duncan Hines Signature Spice Cake Mix

15.25 ozUPC: 0064420941065
Make dessert time special with this simple and delicious Duncan Hines Signature Perfectly Moist Spice Cake Mix. Made with cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice, this spice cake mix treats your taste buds to rich flavor. Bake this layer cake for birthdays or fall celebrations and top with Duncan Hines Cream Cheese Frosting for the perfect dessert for any occasion. Add water, eggs and vegetable oil to this boxed cake mix. Bake up to 36 minutes based on your pan size. The 15.25 ounce box makes a standard Bundt cake, 24 cupcakes or a 13 by 9 inch sponge cake. From decadent brownie mix, to single serve desserts, Duncan Hines has you covered when you’re ready to bake and create.

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.1package mix
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium350mg15.22%
Total Carbohydrate36g13.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar18g
Protein1g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Leavening (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Wheat Starch, Canola Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of: Spice, Salt, Propylene Glycol Mono- and Diesters, Mono- and Diglycerides, Caramel Color, Fractionated Palm Oil, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavor, Yellow 5 Lake.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.