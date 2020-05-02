Ingredients

Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Leavening (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Wheat Starch, Canola Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of: Spice, Salt, Propylene Glycol Mono- and Diesters, Mono- and Diglycerides, Caramel Color, Fractionated Palm Oil, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavor, Yellow 5 Lake.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.