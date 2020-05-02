Duncan Hines Signature Spice Cake Mix
Product Details
Make dessert time special with this simple and delicious Duncan Hines Signature Perfectly Moist Spice Cake Mix. Made with cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice, this spice cake mix treats your taste buds to rich flavor. Bake this layer cake for birthdays or fall celebrations and top with Duncan Hines Cream Cheese Frosting for the perfect dessert for any occasion. Add water, eggs and vegetable oil to this boxed cake mix. Bake up to 36 minutes based on your pan size. The 15.25 ounce box makes a standard Bundt cake, 24 cupcakes or a 13 by 9 inch sponge cake. From decadent brownie mix, to single serve desserts, Duncan Hines has you covered when you’re ready to bake and create.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Leavening (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Wheat Starch, Canola Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of: Spice, Salt, Propylene Glycol Mono- and Diesters, Mono- and Diglycerides, Caramel Color, Fractionated Palm Oil, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavor, Yellow 5 Lake.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More