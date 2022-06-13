Duncan Hines Signature Strawberry Supreme Cake Mix
Savor the invigorating flavor of Duncan Hines Signature Perfectly Moist Strawberry Supreme Naturally Flavored Cake Mix in an easy strawberry dessert with easy prep. Made with juice from strawberries, this boxed cake mix satisfies your cravings for a fruity dessert. Bake a layer cake, sheet cake or strawberry cupcakes to celebrate all of life's occasions. Simply stir in water, eggs and vegetable oil to create smooth, velvety batter and bake up to 36 minutes depending on your pan choice. This 15.25 ounce strawberry cake mix makes enough for a 13 by 9 inch cake pan or 24 cupcakes. From decadent brownie mix, to single serve desserts, Duncan Hines has you covered when you’re ready to bake and create.
Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Bleached) Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Leavening (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Wheat Starch, Canola Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Propylene Glycol Mono and Diesters, Mono and Diglycerides, Corn Flour, Dextrose, Fractionated Palm Oil, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Cellulose Gum, Maltodextrin, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Wheat Flour, Strawberry Juice Solids, Rice Syrup Solids, Blue 2, Red 40, Ascorbic Acid, Red 40 Lake.
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
