Ingredients

Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Bleached) Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Leavening (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Wheat Starch, Canola Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Propylene Glycol Mono and Diesters, Mono and Diglycerides, Corn Flour, Dextrose, Fractionated Palm Oil, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Cellulose Gum, Maltodextrin, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Wheat Flour, Strawberry Juice Solids, Rice Syrup Solids, Blue 2, Red 40, Ascorbic Acid, Red 40 Lake.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More