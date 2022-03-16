DunkAroos™ Vanilla Cookies with Frosting Perspective: front
DunkAroos™ Vanilla Cookies with Frosting Perspective: left
DunkAroos™ Vanilla Cookies with Frosting Perspective: right
DunkAroos™ Vanilla Cookies with Frosting Perspective: top
DunkAroos™ Vanilla Cookies with Frosting Perspective: bottom
DunkAroos™ Vanilla Cookies with Frosting

6 ct / 1.5 ozUPC: 0001600016455
Product Details

The most epic frosting and cookie dunking duo! Your favorite snack from the 90's, Dunkaroos, are back with the most beloved flavor: vanilla cookies and vanilla frosting with rainbow sprinkles.

  • No artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup
  • Low sodium
  • 0 grams of trans fat

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
6.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 tray with frosting (42g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium95mg4%
Total Carbohydrate29g10%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar18g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Frosting (sugar, high fructose corn syrup, palm oil, corn starch, water, corn syrup, nonfat milk, palm kernel oil, hydrogenated palm oil, coconut oil, salt, distilled monoglycerides, polysorbate 60, color [yellow lakes 5 & 6, red lake 40, blue lakes 1 & 2, yellows 5 & 6 and other color added], modified cellulose, sodium stearoyl lactylate, potassium sorbate [preservative], sodium acid pyrophosphate, soy lecithin, natural and artificial flavor, citric acid), Sugar, Enriched Flour Bleached (wheat flour, niacin, iron, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), Palm Oil, Water, Canola Oil. Contains 2% or less of: Eggs, Baking Powder (baking soda, sodium aluminum phosphate), Salt, Corn Starch, Artificial Flavor.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.