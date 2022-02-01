This fashionable heavy duty two tone tan and brown fade proof design is the most favorite collection for all outdoor covering needs This cover is made of woven polyester fabric and special water repellent and resistant undercoating Not only will your grill fire pit firewood tote and patio furniture be protected from mother natures weathering elements Features . Fade Proof covers have interior bound seams for strength high density stitching for durability padded handles for comfort and matching webbing for a great look. Heavy Duty Fabric System keeps your outdoor barbecue dry and safe with an elegant water resistant fabric top. A protective waterproof backing and a protective dark splash guard skirt. The convenient elastic hem cord with adjustable toggle and buckled straps keep the cover secure even on the windiest days Fits . Weber gas grills along with Brinkmann CharBroil Jenn Air Vermont etc Specifications . Diameter 44 . Size Small. Dimension 22 D x 44 W x 44 H. Weight 2 lbs