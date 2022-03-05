This fashionable heavy duty fade proof design is the most favorite collection for all outdoor coving needs This cover is made of woven polyester fabric and special water repellent and resistant undercoating Not only will your grill fire pit firewood tote and patio furniture be protected from mother natures weathering elements Weber Grill Cover . Fits Weber Genesis II gas grill E 310 models along with many other popular brands Brinkmann CharBroil Jenn Air Vermont Castings etc Heavy Duty Grill Accessories . This Cover is a durable woven polyester fabric with an added UV stabilized coating and a water resistant laminated undercoating Custom Fit Barbeque Cover . Water resistant backing keeps your barbecue dry while elastic hem cords move easily through a special channel for a snug FIT Durable Cover With Advanced Features . Reinforced padded handles make removal easy while double stitched seams add strength and a stylish accent Mildew Resistant Cover . Structured vents stay open to prevent wind lofting and MILDEW and are lined with mesh barriers Specifications . Size 85 . Dimension 24 D x 58 W x 48 H. Weight 2 lbs