Keep your Fire Pit looking new like the day you bought it. Heavy duty material is water resistant to protect your investment from the elements. Covers will protect your product from outside elements giving your product longer life.

Designed for any fire pit up to 32 inch in diameter

Perfect for Portable LP Propane Outdoor Fire Pit

Fire Ring or Fire bowl

Rain-Tie protective fabric

Protective fabric system won't crack in cold weather

Fire pit cover will protect your fire pit and screen from dirt and damage caused by harsh outdoor elements

Made from durable 300D Polyester with PVC backing making the cover waterproof and weather-resistant to withstand the elements and keep your fire pit long lasting