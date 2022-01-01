Duracell® C Alkaline Batteries Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Duracell® C Alkaline Batteries Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Duracell® C Alkaline Batteries Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Duracell® C Alkaline Batteries Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Duracell® C Alkaline Batteries

4 pkUPC: 0004133344001
Purchase Options
Located in FRONT-OTHER

Product Details

From storm season to medical needs to the holidays, Duracell is the #1 trusted battery brand so you know it’s a battery you can trust. Duracell CopperTop All-Purpose alkaline batteries are not only dependable, they’re also long-lasting. You can take comfort in a 10-year guarantee (5-year guarantee for 9V) in storage.

  • Power you can trust
  • Long lasting
  • Duracell Battery