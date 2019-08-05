Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Duracell® Optimum AAA Alkaline Batteries
UPC: 0004133303264
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
From storm season to medical needs to the holidays, Duracell is the #1 trusted battery brand so you know it’s a battery you can trust. Duracell CopperTop All-Purpose alkaline batteries are not only dependable, they’re also long-lasting. You can take comfort in a 10-year guarantee (5-year guarantee for 9V) in storage.
- Power you can trust
- Long lasting
- Duracell Battery