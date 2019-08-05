Hover to Zoom
Duracell® Optimum AAA Alkaline Batteries
UPC: 0004133303266
From storm season to medical needs to the holidays, Duracell is a battery you can trust. Duracell Optimum alkaline batteries are not only dependable, they’re also long-lasting. You can take comfort in a 10-year guarantee in storage.
- The longest lasting alkaline battery in the world
- Two active ingredients
- Ideal for gamers, flashlights, and other high draining devices
- Power you can trust
- 1.5 volts