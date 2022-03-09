The new Dymatize ISO100 Dunkin flavors are a fun and nutritious way athletes can enjoy a classic taste that never gets old.

ISO100 is simply muscle-building fuel. Each serving contains 25 grams of protein and 5.5g of BCAAs including 2.7g of L-Leucine. Known worldwide for quality, taste and purity, ISO100 is produced to our highest quality standards. ISO100 is formulated using a cross-flow micro filtration, multi-step purification process that preserves important muscle-building protein fractions while removing excess carbohydrates, fat, lactose and cholesterol. ISO100 is made with pre-hydrolyzed protein sources to ensure fast digestion and absorption.