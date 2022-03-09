Dymatize® Dunkin™ Mocha Latte ISO 100 Hydrolyzed Protein Powder Perspective: front
Dymatize® Dunkin™ Mocha Latte ISO 100 Hydrolyzed Protein Powder

1.4 lbUPC: 0070501660020
The new Dymatize ISO100 Dunkin flavors are a fun and nutritious way athletes can enjoy a classic taste that never gets old.

ISO100 is simply muscle-building fuel. Each serving contains 25 grams of protein and 5.5g of BCAAs including 2.7g of L-Leucine. Known worldwide for quality, taste and purity, ISO100 is produced to our highest quality standards. ISO100 is formulated using a cross-flow micro filtration, multi-step purification process that preserves important muscle-building protein fractions while removing excess carbohydrates, fat, lactose and cholesterol. ISO100 is made with pre-hydrolyzed protein sources to ensure fast digestion and absorption.

  • 25 grams protein
  • 5.5 grams BCAAs
  • 2.6 grams leucine
  • 95 mg caffeine in each scoop

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
20.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 SCOOP
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg4%
Sodium100mg4%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Protein25g50%
Calcium100mg8%
Potassium200mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate, Cocoa Powder(processed with Alkali),Spray Dried Coffee, Natural and Artificial Flavor. Less than 1% of: Caffeine Anhydrous, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Sucralose, Steviol Glycosides (Stevia).

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible