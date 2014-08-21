Elite Casein helps to keep your muscles supplied with a steady stream of amino acids, the building blocks of muscle protein.

Sustained-Absorbing 100% Micellar Casein

Casein is a unique protein derived from milk that breaks down more slowly in the digestive system which increases satiety and provides a slower release of muscle-building amino acids. So if your goal is to build muscle or avoid muscle protein breakdown in between meals or during sleep, Elite Casein is an excellent protein choice.

Elite Casein uses a cross-flow microfiltration processing to help preserve the natural state of casein protein''s important muscle building properties. Elite Casein is formulated by in-house research and development scientist by carefully selecting ingredients that meet strict quality standards and specifications.

All Elite Casein flavors are developed in-house so they are a delicious way to support those gains and your hard work.Instantized formulas provide easy mixing, ensuring that you get world class taste and a smooth, rich consistency ion every casein shake.

Real Science & Quality

Dymatize® proteins are formulated based on the latest science and put to the test in university studies and at elite professional training facilities. Dymatize products are always manufactured in GMP and Sport Certified facilities, meaning that all ingredients and final products are rigorously tested and validated clean and safe. They are banned substance tested for athlete''s reassurance by Informed-Choice®.

Dymatized Protein Ethic

100% of the protein claimed per serving is derived from high-quality, pure, intact proteins. We do not amino spike.