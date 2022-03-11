Dymatize® ISO 100® Hydrolyzed Cocoa Pebbles Whey Protein Powder
Product Details
ISO100 is simply muscle-building fuel. Each serving contains 25 grams of protein and 5.5g of BCAAs including 2.7g of L-Leucine. Known worldwide for quality, taste and purity, ISO100 is produced to our highest quality standards. ISO100 is formulated using a cross-flow micro filtration, multi-step purification process that preserves important muscle-building protein fractions while removing excess carbohydrates, fat, lactose and cholesterol. ISO100 is made with pre-hydrolyzed protein sources to ensure fast digestion and absorption.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Isolate, Cocoa Powder(Processed with Alkali) less than 1% of: Naturala and Artificail flavors. salt, Potassium chloride, Soy Lecithin, Sucralose, Steviol, Glycosides(Stevia)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More