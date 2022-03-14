Dymatize ISO100 is one of the most advanced and effective proteins available and was developed to give you 100% of what you need to support muscle growth and achieve your ambitions.

The Fastest-Acting Protein. ISO•100 provides 25 grams of super-fast absorbing 100% whey protein isolate and has been hydrolyzed for even faster absorption and digestion. It delivers quick amino acid replenishment, perfect first thing in the morning to stop catabolism or after intense training to speed your recovery. Each serving of ISO•100 has 5.5. grams of BCAAs including 2.7 grams of L-Leucine, the BCAA that is directly involved in activating Muscle Protein Synthesis to ensure your workouts are not going to waste.

The Highest Level of Purity. ISO•100 uses only whey proteins derived from cross-flow microfiltration processing (cold-filtered) to preserve the many important whey protein fractions including lactoferrin and immunoglobins, which can be lost in other forms of processing. We have carefully formulated ISO•100 to deliver more of what you want, and less of what you don''t want: free of gluten, fat and lactose, plus less than one gram of sugar. With only a short list of ingredients, it is easy to see why ISO•100 is one of the purest proteins available. In addition, ISO•100 is produced in Dymatize own GMP manufacturing facility and is Informed-Choice® Trusted by Sport certified providing assurance to the athletic community that ISO•100 is free of banned substances.