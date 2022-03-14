Dymatize® ISO100® Hydrolyzed Gourmet Chocolate 100% Whey Protein Isolate Powder Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Dymatize® ISO100® Hydrolyzed Gourmet Chocolate 100% Whey Protein Isolate Powder Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Dymatize® ISO100® Hydrolyzed Gourmet Chocolate 100% Whey Protein Isolate Powder Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Dymatize® ISO100® Hydrolyzed Gourmet Chocolate 100% Whey Protein Isolate Powder

5 lbUPC: 0070501635318
Purchase Options

Product Details

ISO100® is simply muscle-building fuel. Each serving contains 25g of protein and 5.5g of BCAAs including 2.7g of L-Leucine.

Ultrapure, Super Fast-Digesting and Absorbing Hydrolyzed 100% Whey Protein Isolate

If your goal is gains in muscle size and strength, then IAO100 is your perfect workout partner. Loaded with muscle building amino acids, ISO100 can support even the most serious resistance-training programs. Known worldwide for quality, taste and purity, ISO100 is produced to our highest quality standards. ISO100 is formulated using a cross-flow microfiltration, multi-step purification process that preserves important muscle-building protein fractions while removing excess carbohydrates, fat, lactose and cholesterol. ISO100 is made with pre-hydrolyzed protein sources to ensure fast digestion and absorption.

Available in a variety of delicious, indulgent flavors, ISO100® is the perfect before-workout, after-workout,anytime protein.

Real Science & Quality

Dymatize® proteins are formulated based on the latest science and put to the test in university studies and at elite professional training facilities. Dymatize protein powders are always manufactured in GMP and Sport Certified facilities, meaning that all ingredients and final products are rigorously tested and validated clean and safe. They are banned substance tested for athlete’s reassurance by Informed-Choice®

Dymatize Protein Ethics

100% of the protein claimed per serving is derived from high-quality, pure, intact proteins. We do not amino spike.

Informed-Choice® is a quality assurance program that certifies that all nutritional supplements and/or ingredients that bear the Informed-Choice logo have been tested for banned substances by the world class sports anti-doping lab, LGC.

 

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
71.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0.5g2%
Sugar1g
Protein25g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Isolate , Cocoa Powder ( Processed with Alkali ) Salt , Soy Lecithin , Natural Flavor , Artificial Flavor , Potassium Chloride , Sucralose

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More