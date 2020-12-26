Dymatize® Super Mass Gainer Gourmet Vanilla Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Super Mass Gainer Is Formulated for One Thing: Massive Gains.
Take The Guesswork Out Of Calorie Intake
Gaining muscle mass and size can be very challenging, especially when you have a fast metabolism or find it difficult to consume enough calories and protein during the day. Super Mass Gainer is a high-quality mass and size gainer that is loaded with enough protein, BCAAs, calories, and other nutrients to help even the hardest gainers pack on mass and size. Unlike many other mass gainers out there, Super Mass Gainer also tastes delicious and has amazing mixability.
Research And Development
Dymatize protein formulas are based on the latest science and put to the test in university studies and at elite professional training facilities. Dymatize protein powders are always manufactured in GMP and Sport Certified facilities, meaning that al ingredients and final products are rigorously tested and validated clean and safe. They are banned substance tested for athlete's reassurance by Informed-Choice.
Known worldwide for quality, taste and purity, Super Mass Gainer is made from high-quality ingredients and is produced to our highest quality standards.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin , Protein Blend , Whey Protein Concentrate , Milk Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Hydrolysate , Micellar Casein , Sunflower Creamer , Sunflower Oil , Maltodextrin , Sodium Caseinate , Mono & Diglycerides , Natural Tocopherols and Tricalcium Phosphate , Fructose , Natural Flavors , Artificial Flavors , Tricalcium Phosphate , Sodium Ascorbate , D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate , Niacin , Vitamin A , Calcium-d-pantothenate , Potassium Iodide , Folic Acid , Maltodextrin , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride , Thiamine Hydrochloride , Riboflavin , Cyanocobalamin , Gum Blend , Cellulose Gum , Xanthan Gum , Carrageenan , Potassium Chloride , Soy Lecithin , Acesulfame Potassium , Sucralose , Sunflower Lecithin
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More