Dymatize® Super Mass Gainer Rich Chocolate Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Dymatize® Super Mass Gainer Rich Chocolate Dietary Supplement

12 lbUPC: 0070501633152
Product Details

Gaining size isn't as easy for some as it is for others.

For people with faster metabolisms, or who are constantly on the go, it can be difficult to get the calories you need to gain the mass you want. Super Mass Gainer has all the protein, calories, BCAAs, vitamins and minerals to help you gain mass and build strength. When trying to gain mass it is essential to continuously feed your muscles. This is why Super Mass Gainer contains both Whey and Casein proteins to support your gains with immediate and continuous muscle fuel. Super Mass Gainer is a one of a kind formula using the highest quality ingredients and nutrients to gain size and strength quickly.

It contains enough CALORIES for burning and to prevent muscle mass from being used as fuel, PROTEIN for building and sustaining muscle, BCAAs as building blocks and to help activate Muscle Protein Synthesis, CREATINE for strength and endurance, numerous VITAMINS & MINERALS as well as GLUTAMINE to help with recovery. Super Mass Gainer is your one stop shop for gaining mass and building strength!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories1280
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol120mg40%
Sodium480mg20%
Total Carbohydrate242g81%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar22g
Protein52g
Calcium0mg110%
Iron0mg25%
Vitamin A0International Unit64%
Vitamin C0mg87%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin A , Vitamin C , Vitamin D , Thiamin , Riboflavin , Niacin , Vitamin B6 , Folate , Vitamin B12 , Biotin , Pantothenic Acid , Calcium , Iron , Phosphorus , Iodine , Magnesium , Zinc , Selenium , Sodium , Potassium , Creatine Monohydrate , Zyritx Advanced Digestive Enzyme Blend : Leucine , Isoleucine , Valine , Histidine , Lysine , methionine , Phenylalanine , Threonine , Tryptophan , Glutamine , Arginine , Cysteine , Glycine , Tyrodine , Aspartic Acid , Alanine , Proline , Serine , Maltodextrin , Whey Protein Concentrate , Whey Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Hydrolysate , Milk Protein Isolate , Micellar Casein , Egg Albumin Protein , Cocoa , Sunflower Creamer , Sunflower Oil , Sodium Caseinate , Mono & Diglycerides , Natural Tocopherols , Tricalcium Phosphate , Fructose , Natural Flavors , Artificial Flavors , Vitamin A Palmitate , Cholecalciferol , Calcium Phosphate , Sodium Ascorbate ; D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate , Niacinamide , Calcium D-Pantothenate , Zinc Oxide , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride , Thiamin Hydrochloride , Folic Acid , Biotin , Riboflavin , Potassium Iodide , Cyanocobalamin , Chromium Chloride , Sodium Selenite , Potassium Chloride , Cellulose Gum , Xanthan Gum , Carageenan , Acesulfame Potassium , Sucralose , Sunflower Lecithin

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
