Hover to Zoom
Dynasty Chinese Five Spice Powder
2 ozUPC: 0001115203023
Purchase Options
Product Details
This aromatic blend of spices gives a slightly sweet smelling, pungent flavor to redcooked (soy sauce braised) or roasted and poultry. Use it sparingly as a seasoning.
A Traditional Blend of Spices Used in Chinese Cooking
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tsp (0.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cinnamon, Star Anise, Fennel, Ginger, Cloves, White Pepper and Licorice Root
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More