Dynasty Saifun Bean Thread
5.29 ozUPC: 0001115203194
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bundle (50 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate45g16.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Protein0g
Calcium12mg0%
Potassium27mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Mung Bean Starc Potato Starch, Water.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.