Dynasty Whole Baby Sweet Corn
15 OzUPC: 0001115245337
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sweet Corn , Water and Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
