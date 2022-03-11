EA SPORTS FIFA 22 brings the game even closer to the real thing with fundamental gameplay advances and a new season of innovation across every mode. New gameplay features give you more consistency between the posts with a goalkeeper rewrite that brings more composure to the most important position on the pitch, alongside new ball physics, explosive sprint that better matches the acceleration of the game’s quickest players, and new attacking tactics that let you take control of how your team plays. In Career Mode, live out your football. VOLTA FOOTBALL rewards you for your flair with restyled gameplay and new ways to play. Pro Clubs with enhanced team customization and updated progression. New FUT Heroes in FIFA Ultimate Team with a redefined competition structure. Over 17,000 players, 700+ teams, and 30+ leagues including the UEFA Champions League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, and the brand new UEFA Europa Conference League - only available in FIFA 22.

New gameplay creates advances in every mode. A goalkeeper rewrite brings more composure and consistency on the pitch, new ball physics on every pass, shot, and goal, and explosive sprint lets you feel the acceleration of the quickest players.

True Ball Physics: Real-world data imported into FIFA 22. Explosive Sprint: A new gameplay mechanic that changes the dynamic of 1v1 situations. New Attacking Tactics: Attacking Tactics give you more control.