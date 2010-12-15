Earnest Eats Apple Ginger
Product Details
With the classic taste of apple, and a jazzy spark of ginger, this bar is baked with moist almond butter, oats, nuts, and seeds all the right flavors, just the right size.
Crafted to supply the type of energy you need, these baked whole food bars have organic oats, almond butter, nuts, seeds, and fruits. All working together to satisfy your taste buds and supply the fiber, protein, and omega-3s the body uses to power itself efficiently.
- Whole Food Goodness
- Wheat Free
- Vegan
- 4g Fiber • Omega-3
- Almond Butter • Whole Rolled Oats
- 12 - 1.9 oz Bars
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Oats Whole Organic , Butter Almonds , Rice Brown Syrup , Cane Juice Evaporated Organic , Raisins , Water , Apples Dried , Oats Bran , Walnuts Halves , Fiber ( Rice Bran ) , Almonds , Sunflower Seeds , Sesame Seeds , Flavors Natural , Vanilla Extract Natural , Salt Sea , Natural Plant Gums ( Guar Gum , Arabic Gum ) , Spices
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Walnut and Walnut Products,Oats,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More