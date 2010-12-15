With the classic taste of apple, and a jazzy spark of ginger, this bar is baked with moist almond butter, oats, nuts, and seeds all the right flavors, just the right size.

Crafted to supply the type of energy you need, these baked whole food bars have organic oats, almond butter, nuts, seeds, and fruits. All working together to satisfy your taste buds and supply the fiber, protein, and omega-3s the body uses to power itself efficiently.