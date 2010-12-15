Earnest Eats Apple Ginger Perspective: front
Earnest Eats Apple Ginger

12 ctUPC: 0089104800106
With the classic taste of apple, and a jazzy spark of ginger, this bar is baked with moist almond butter, oats, nuts, and seeds all the right flavors, just the right size.

Crafted to supply the type of energy you need, these baked whole food bars have organic oats, almond butter, nuts, seeds, and fruits. All working together to satisfy your taste buds and supply the fiber, protein, and omega-3s the body uses to power itself efficiently.

  • Whole Food Goodness
  • Wheat Free
  • Vegan
  • 4g Fiber • Omega-3
  • Almond ButterWhole Rolled Oats
  • 12 - 1.9 oz Bars

Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g14%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Monounsaturated Fat5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate32g11%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar14g
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Oats Whole Organic , Butter Almonds , Rice Brown Syrup , Cane Juice Evaporated Organic , Raisins , Water , Apples Dried , Oats Bran , Walnuts Halves , Fiber ( Rice Bran ) , Almonds , Sunflower Seeds , Sesame Seeds , Flavors Natural , Vanilla Extract Natural , Salt Sea , Natural Plant Gums ( Guar Gum , Arabic Gum ) , Spices

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Walnut and Walnut Products,Oats,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

