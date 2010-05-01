Earnest Eats Baked Whole Food Bar Vegan Almond Trail Mix
Product Details
The Skinny on Earnest Eats®
We use whole food ingredients that provide exceptional nutrition and extraordinary flavor. Our products look, smell and taste amazing because they''re naturally that way. We take these wholesome elements and stir them up with a world''s worth of flavors, no spray-on vitamins or protein powders to bulk up the nutrition label: just simple, delicious food.
Almond Trail Mix
Jump start any journey with a sublime mix of almonds, oats, dried cranberries and pumpkin seeds that proves that while your body may have to rough it on the trail, your belly doesn''t have to rough it on the trail, your belly doesn''t have to.
Crafted to supply the type of energy you need, these baked whole food bars have organic oats, almond butter, nuts, seeds and fruits. All working together to satisfy your taste buds and supply the fiber, protein, and omega-3s the body uses to power itself efficiently.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Oats Whole Organic , Butter Almonds , Rice Brown Syrup , Cane Juice Evaporated Organic , Craisins , Pumpkin Seeds , Sunflower Seeds , Oats Bran , Walnuts , Fiber ( Rice ) , Almonds Pieces , Water , Raisins , Sesame Seeds , Vanilla Extract Natural , Salt Sea , Natural Plant Gums ( Guar Gum , Arabic Gum )
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Walnut and Walnut Products,Oats,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
