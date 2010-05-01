The Skinny on Earnest Eats®

We use whole food ingredients that provide exceptional nutrition and extraordinary flavor. Our products look, smell and taste amazing because they''re naturally that way. We take these wholesome elements and stir them up with a world''s worth of flavors, no spray-on vitamins or protein powders to bulk up the nutrition label: just simple, delicious food.

Almond Trail Mix

Jump start any journey with a sublime mix of almonds, oats, dried cranberries and pumpkin seeds that proves that while your body may have to rough it on the trail, your belly doesn''t have to rough it on the trail, your belly doesn''t have to.

Crafted to supply the type of energy you need, these baked whole food bars have organic oats, almond butter, nuts, seeds and fruits. All working together to satisfy your taste buds and supply the fiber, protein, and omega-3s the body uses to power itself efficiently.