Earnest Eats Baked Whole Food Bar Vegan Choco Peanut Butter
Product Details
The Skinny on Earnest Eats®
We use whole food ingredients that provide exceptional nutrition and extraordinary flavor. Our products look, smell and taste amazing because they''re naturally that way. We take these wholesome elements and stir them up with a world''s worth of flavors, no spray-on vitamins or protein powders to bulk up the nutrition label: just simple, delicious food.
We couldn''t resist the tasty duet of chocolate and PB, so we made it with our own organic chocolate chips, organic oats, and natural peanut butter, indulge yourself.
Crafted to supply the type of energy you need, these baked whole food bars have organic oats, almond butter, nuts, seeds and fruits. All working together to satisfy your taste buds and supply the fiber, protein, and omega-3s the body uses to power itself efficiently.
Nutrition Content Claims
- Zero grams trans fat
- Cholesterol free
- Vegan
- Wheat-Free
- Good Source - Fiber
- Good Source - Protein
- Good Source - Vitamin E
- Good Source - Thiamin
- Good Source - Phosphorus
- Good Source - Magnesium
- Good Source - Manganese
- All Natural
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Oats Whole Organic , Peanuts Butter Natural , Butter Almonds , Rice Brown Syrup , Cane Juice Evaporated Organic , Chocolate Chips Dark Organic ( Cane Juice Evaporated Organic , Chocolate Liquor Organic , Cocoa Butter Organic , Soy Lecithin , Vanilla Organic ) , Peanuts , Water , Sunflower Seeds , Oats Bran , Walnuts Halves , Fiber ( Rice Bran ) , Sesame Seeds , Flavors Natural , Vanilla Extract Natural , Salt Sea , Natural Plant Gums ( Guar Gum , Arabic Gum )
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Walnut and Walnut Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Oats,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
