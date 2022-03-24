Earnest Eats Baked Whole Food Bar Vegan Choco Peanut Butter Perspective: front
Earnest Eats Baked Whole Food Bar Vegan Choco Peanut Butter

12 BarsUPC: 0089104800107
The Skinny on Earnest Eats® 

We use whole food ingredients that provide exceptional nutrition and extraordinary flavor. Our products look, smell and taste amazing because they''re naturally that way. We take these wholesome elements and stir them up with a  world''s worth of flavors, no spray-on vitamins or protein powders to bulk up the nutrition label: just simple, delicious food.

We couldn''t resist the tasty duet of chocolate and PB, so we made it with our own organic chocolate chips, organic oats, and natural peanut butter, indulge yourself.

Crafted to supply the type of energy you need, these baked whole food bars have organic oats, almond butter, nuts, seeds and fruits. All working together to satisfy your taste buds and supply the fiber, protein, and omega-3s the body uses to power itself efficiently.

Nutrition Content Claims

  • Zero grams trans fat
  • Cholesterol free
  • Vegan
  • Wheat-Free
  • Good Source - Fiber
  • Good Source - Protein
  • Good Source - Vitamin E
  • Good Source - Thiamin
  • Good Source - Phosphorus
  • Good Source - Magnesium
  • Good Source - Manganese
  • All Natural

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories250
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Monounsaturated Fat4g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate32g11%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar14g
Protein6g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Oats Whole Organic , Peanuts Butter Natural , Butter Almonds , Rice Brown Syrup , Cane Juice Evaporated Organic , Chocolate Chips Dark Organic ( Cane Juice Evaporated Organic , Chocolate Liquor Organic , Cocoa Butter Organic , Soy Lecithin , Vanilla Organic ) , Peanuts , Water , Sunflower Seeds , Oats Bran , Walnuts Halves , Fiber ( Rice Bran ) , Sesame Seeds , Flavors Natural , Vanilla Extract Natural , Salt Sea , Natural Plant Gums ( Guar Gum , Arabic Gum )

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Walnut and Walnut Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Oats,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More