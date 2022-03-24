Earnest Eats Baked Whole Food Bar Vegan Cran Lemon Zest
Product Details
The Skinny on Earnest Eats®
We use whole food ingredients that provide exceptional nutrition and extraordinary flavor. Our products look, smell and taste amazing because they''re naturally that way. We take these wholesome elements and stir them up with a world''s worth of flavors, no spray-on vitamins or protein powders to bulk up the nutrition label: just simple, delicious food.
When life gave us lemons, we mixed them with cranberries, organic oats and fruits, and baked them with almond butter for the nutritionally-packed bar you have here.
Crafted to supply the type of energy you need, these baked whole food bars have organic oats, almond butter, nuts, seeds and fruits, all working together to satisfy the fiber, protein, and omega 3s the body uses to power itself efficiently.
Nutrition Content Claims
- Zero grams trans fat
- Cholesterol free
- Vegan
- Wheat-Free
- Good Source - Fiber
- Good Source - Protein
- Good Source - Iron
- Good Source - Vitamin E
- Good Source - Thiamin
- Good Source - Phosphorus
- Good Source - Magnesium
- Good Source - Manganese
- Omega-3 - 190mg
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Oats Whole Organic , Butter Almonds , Oats Whole Organic , Butter Almonds , Rice Brown Syrup , Cane Juice Evaporated Organic , Craisins , Apricots Dried , Oats Bran , Walnuts Halves , Fiber ( Rice Bran ) , Almonds , Raisins , Water , Sunflower Seeds , Sesame Seeds , Flavors Natural Lemons , Vanilla Extract Natural , Salt Sea , Natural Plant Gums ( Guar Gum , Gum Arabic )
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Walnut and Walnut Products,Oats,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More