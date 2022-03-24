Earnest Eats Baked Whole Food Bar Vegan Cran Lemon Zest Perspective: front
Earnest Eats Baked Whole Food Bar Vegan Cran Lemon Zest

12 BarsUPC: 0089104800105
The Skinny on Earnest Eats® 

We use whole food ingredients that provide exceptional nutrition and extraordinary flavor. Our products look, smell and taste amazing because they''re naturally that way. We take these wholesome elements and stir them up with a  world''s worth of flavors, no spray-on vitamins or protein powders to bulk up the nutrition label: just simple, delicious food.

When life gave us lemons, we mixed them with cranberries, organic oats and fruits, and baked them with almond butter for the nutritionally-packed bar you have here.

Crafted to supply the type of energy you need, these baked whole food bars have organic oats, almond butter, nuts, seeds and fruits, all working together to satisfy the fiber, protein, and omega 3s the body uses to power itself efficiently.

Nutrition Content Claims

  • Zero grams trans fat
  • Cholesterol free
  • Vegan
  • Wheat-Free
  • Good Source - Fiber
  • Good Source - Protein
  • Good Source - Iron
  • Good Source - Vitamin E
  • Good Source - Thiamin
  • Good Source - Phosphorus
  • Good Source - Magnesium
  • Good Source - Manganese
  • Omega-3 - 190mg

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g14%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Monounsaturated Fat5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate32g11%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar14g
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Oats Whole Organic , Butter Almonds , Oats Whole Organic , Butter Almonds , Rice Brown Syrup , Cane Juice Evaporated Organic , Craisins , Apricots Dried , Oats Bran , Walnuts Halves , Fiber ( Rice Bran ) , Almonds , Raisins , Water , Sunflower Seeds , Sesame Seeds , Flavors Natural Lemons , Vanilla Extract Natural , Salt Sea , Natural Plant Gums ( Guar Gum , Gum Arabic )

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Walnut and Walnut Products,Oats,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More