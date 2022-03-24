The Skinny on Earnest Eats®

We use whole food ingredients that provide exceptional nutrition and extraordinary flavor. Our products look, smell and taste amazing because they''re naturally that way. We take these wholesome elements and stir them up with a world''s worth of flavors, no spray-on vitamins or protein powders to bulk up the nutrition label: just simple, delicious food.

When life gave us lemons, we mixed them with cranberries, organic oats and fruits, and baked them with almond butter for the nutritionally-packed bar you have here.

Crafted to supply the type of energy you need, these baked whole food bars have organic oats, almond butter, nuts, seeds and fruits, all working together to satisfy the fiber, protein, and omega 3s the body uses to power itself efficiently.

Nutrition Content Claims