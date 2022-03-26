Hover to Zoom
Earnest Eats Hot And Fit Cereal Cup American Blend
2.35 OZUPC: 0089104800185
Product Details
American Blend
Earnest Eats consciously blends whole food ingredients like rich and chewy cranberries, almonds, and flax with hearty gluten-free superfood grains for an invigorating, fiber-rich and delicious start to your morning.
- Cranberries + Almonds + Flax
- Oats • Quinoa • Amaranth
- Superfood Grains
- Vegan • Wheat-Free • Fiber
- Non-GMO • Gluten Free • Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories280
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9%
Total Carbohydrate45g15%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Sugar13g
Protein8g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Superfood Grains ( Whole Rolled Oats , Quinoa , Puffed Amaranth ) , Dried Cane Syrup , Cranberries , Almonds , Sunflower Seeds , Flax Seeds , Pepitas , Sunflower Oil , Korintje Cinnamon , Sea Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Almond and Almond Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More