Earnest Eats Hot And Fit Cereal Cup Mayan Blend
Product Details
Maya Blend
Inspired by the Mayans, Earnest Eats created a blend of cocoa, cashews, pepitas (pumpkin seeds) and gluten-free superfood grains that evokes Mexican hot chocolate - a delicious and comforting breakfast treat!
- Cocoa + Cashew + Pepita
- Oats • Quinoa • Amaranth
- Superfood Grains
- Vegan • Fiber
- Non-GMO • Gluten Free • Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Superfood Grains ( Whole Rolled Oats , Quinoa , Puffed Amaranth ) , Dried Cane Syrup , Pepitas , Sunflower Seeds , Cashew Pieces , Chopped Almonds , Flax Seeds , Unsweetened Natural Cocoa , Korintje Cinnamon , Sea Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Cashew and Cashew Products,Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Oats,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More