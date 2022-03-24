Ingredients

Superfood Grains ( Whole Rolled Oats , Quinoa , Puffed Amaranth ) , Dried Cane Syrup , Pepitas , Sunflower Seeds , Cashew Pieces , Chopped Almonds , Flax Seeds , Unsweetened Natural Cocoa , Korintje Cinnamon , Sea Salt .

Allergen Info

Contains Cashew and Cashew Products,Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Oats,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More