Earnest Eats Hot And Fit Cereal Cup Mayan Blend
Earnest Eats Hot And Fit Cereal Cup Mayan Blend
Earnest Eats Hot And Fit Cereal Cup Mayan Blend
Earnest Eats Hot And Fit Cereal Cup Mayan Blend

2.35 ozUPC: 0089104800186
Product Details

Maya Blend

Inspired by the Mayans, Earnest Eats created a blend of cocoa, cashews, pepitas (pumpkin seeds) and gluten-free superfood grains that evokes Mexican hot chocolate - a delicious and comforting breakfast treat!

  • Cocoa + Cashew + Pepita
  • Oats • Quinoa • Amaranth
  • Superfood Grains
  • Vegan • Fiber
  • Non-GMO • Gluten Free • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories290
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g14%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9%
Total Carbohydrate43g14%
Dietary Fiber7g28%
Sugar10g
Protein9g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Superfood Grains ( Whole Rolled Oats , Quinoa , Puffed Amaranth ) , Dried Cane Syrup , Pepitas , Sunflower Seeds , Cashew Pieces , Chopped Almonds , Flax Seeds , Unsweetened Natural Cocoa , Korintje Cinnamon , Sea Salt .

Allergen Info
Contains Cashew and Cashew Products,Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Oats,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.