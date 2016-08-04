Earnest Eats Hot And Fit Cereal Cup Superfood Blueberry Chia Perspective: front
Earnest Eats Hot And Fit Cereal Cup Superfood Blueberry Chia Perspective: back
Earnest Eats Hot And Fit Cereal Cup Superfood Blueberry Chia Perspective: top
Earnest Eats Hot And Fit Cereal Cup Superfood Blueberry Chia

2.35 OZUPC: 0089104800214
Superfood Blueberry Chia

Earnest Eats consciously blends sweet, antioxidant-rich blueberries with hearty gluten-free superfood grains, chia seeds, and a hint of cinnamon to leave your body fully charged for the day ahead.

  • Blueberry + Chia + Cinnamon
  • Oats • Quinoa • Amaranth
  • Superfood Grains
  • Vegan • Fiber
  • Non-GMO • Gluten Free • Kosher

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6%
Total Carbohydrate47g16%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Sugar16g
Protein7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Superfood Grains ( Gluten-free Whole Rolled Oats , Quinoa , Puffed Amaranth ) , Cane Sugar , Dried Blueberries ( Blueberries , Cane Sugar , Sunflower Oil ) , Sunflower Seeds , Chia Seeds , Korintje Cinnamon , Sea Salt .

Free from Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible