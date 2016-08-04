Earnest Eats Hot And Fit Cereal Cup Superfood Blueberry Chia
Product Details
Superfood Blueberry Chia
Earnest Eats consciously blends sweet, antioxidant-rich blueberries with hearty gluten-free superfood grains, chia seeds, and a hint of cinnamon to leave your body fully charged for the day ahead.
- Blueberry + Chia + Cinnamon
- Oats • Quinoa • Amaranth
- Superfood Grains
- Vegan • Fiber
- Non-GMO • Gluten Free • Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Superfood Grains ( Gluten-free Whole Rolled Oats , Quinoa , Puffed Amaranth ) , Cane Sugar , Dried Blueberries ( Blueberries , Cane Sugar , Sunflower Oil ) , Sunflower Seeds , Chia Seeds , Korintje Cinnamon , Sea Salt .
Allergen Info
Free from Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
