Earnest Eats Superfood Oatmeal Gluten Free Cocoa Cashew Pepitas

12.6 ozUPC: 0089104800180
Good In. Good Out. Good Vibes.

We''re here to bring more earnestness into the world, through the foods we make and the people we help. By putting Good in your body and Good Out into the world, you feel Good Vibes reflected back. This is what being Earnest is all about.

Mayan Blend

Inspired anew by ancient Mayans, we''ve created a blend of cocoa, cashews, pepitas (pumpkin seeds) and hearty, gluten-free super-food grains that evokes Mexican hot chocolate - a delicious and comforting breakfast treat!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
9.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium55mg2%
Total Carbohydrate25g8%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar0g
Protein7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Grains Blend ( Oats Rolled Whole , Quinoa , Amaranth Puffed ) , Sunflower Seeds Raw , Cashews , Almonds Raw , Flax Seed RAW , Cocoa Unsweetened , Cinnamon , Salt Sea

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cashew and Cashew Products,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Oats,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

