Good In. Good Out. Good Vibes.

We''re here to bring more earnestness into the world, through the foods we make and the people we help. By putting Good in your body and Good Out into the world, you feel Good Vibes reflected back. This is what being Earnest is all about.

Mayan Blend

Inspired anew by ancient Mayans, we''ve created a blend of cocoa, cashews, pepitas (pumpkin seeds) and hearty, gluten-free super-food grains that evokes Mexican hot chocolate - a delicious and comforting breakfast treat!