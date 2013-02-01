Earnest Eats Superfood Oatmeal Gluten Free Cocoa Cashew Pepitas
Product Details
Good In. Good Out. Good Vibes.
We''re here to bring more earnestness into the world, through the foods we make and the people we help. By putting Good in your body and Good Out into the world, you feel Good Vibes reflected back. This is what being Earnest is all about.
Mayan Blend
Inspired anew by ancient Mayans, we''ve created a blend of cocoa, cashews, pepitas (pumpkin seeds) and hearty, gluten-free super-food grains that evokes Mexican hot chocolate - a delicious and comforting breakfast treat!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Grains Blend ( Oats Rolled Whole , Quinoa , Amaranth Puffed ) , Sunflower Seeds Raw , Cashews , Almonds Raw , Flax Seed RAW , Cocoa Unsweetened , Cinnamon , Salt Sea
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cashew and Cashew Products,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Oats,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More