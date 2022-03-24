Earnest Eats Superfood Oatmeal Gluten Free Cranberry Almond Flax Perspective: front
Earnest Eats Superfood Oatmeal Gluten Free Cranberry Almond Flax

12.6 ozUPC: 0089104800179
Good In. Good Out. Good Vibes.

We''re here to bring more earnestness into the world, through the foods we make and the people we help. By putting Good in your body and Good Out into the world, you feel Good Vibes reflected back. This is what being Earnest is all about.

American Blend

We consciously blend whole food ingredients like rich and chewy cranberries, almonds and flax with hearty gluten free superfood grains for an invigorating, fiber-rich and delicious start to your morning.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
9.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium55mg2%
Total Carbohydrate26g9%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
SuperFood Blend , Grains ( Oats Rolled Whole , Quinoa , Amaranth Puffed ) , Cane Sugar Brown , Cranberries , Almonds , Sunflower Seeds , Flax Seed , Pepitas , Cane Sugar , Sunflower Oil , Cinnamon , Sea Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Oats,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.

