Earnest Eats Superfood Oatmeal Gluten Free Cranberry Almond Flax
Product Details
Good In. Good Out. Good Vibes.
We''re here to bring more earnestness into the world, through the foods we make and the people we help. By putting Good in your body and Good Out into the world, you feel Good Vibes reflected back. This is what being Earnest is all about.
American Blend
We consciously blend whole food ingredients like rich and chewy cranberries, almonds and flax with hearty gluten free superfood grains for an invigorating, fiber-rich and delicious start to your morning.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
SuperFood Blend , Grains ( Oats Rolled Whole , Quinoa , Amaranth Puffed ) , Cane Sugar Brown , Cranberries , Almonds , Sunflower Seeds , Flax Seed , Pepitas , Cane Sugar , Sunflower Oil , Cinnamon , Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Oats,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.
Disclaimer
