12.6 ozUPC: 0089104800181
Good in. Good out. Good vibes.

We''re here to bring more earnestness into the world, through the foods we make and the people we help. By putting Good In your body and Good Out into the world, you feel Good Vibes reflected back. This is what being Earnest is all about.

Asia Blend

We put a Far East spin on hearty superfood grains by mixing the perfect blend of mango, matcha green tea and sesame seeds - for an evocative mix of textures and flavors to inspire your morning.

Non GMO
9.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium55mg2%
Total Carbohydrate26g9%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Grains ( Oats Rolled Whole , Quinoa , Amaranth Puffed ) , Almonds Raw , Mango Dried , Sesame Seeds , Sunflower Seeds , Flax Seed RAW , Tea Green Matcha , Cane Sugar , Cinnamon , Salt Sea

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Oats,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

