Earnest Eats Superfood Oatmeal Gluten Free Mango Green Tea Sesame
Product Details
Good in. Good out. Good vibes.
We''re here to bring more earnestness into the world, through the foods we make and the people we help. By putting Good In your body and Good Out into the world, you feel Good Vibes reflected back. This is what being Earnest is all about.
Asia Blend
We put a Far East spin on hearty superfood grains by mixing the perfect blend of mango, matcha green tea and sesame seeds - for an evocative mix of textures and flavors to inspire your morning.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Grains ( Oats Rolled Whole , Quinoa , Amaranth Puffed ) , Almonds Raw , Mango Dried , Sesame Seeds , Sunflower Seeds , Flax Seed RAW , Tea Green Matcha , Cane Sugar , Cinnamon , Salt Sea
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Oats,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
