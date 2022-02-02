After we roast and grind the peanuts we use to make our Earth Balance® Natural Peanut Butter, we blend in our own expeller-pressed oils to add extra nutritional value and natural stability to the peanut butter, so there's no need to stir.With flaxseed for ALA Omega 3's and a touch of natural agave syrup as a light (and low glycemic!) sweetener, the result is a deliciously fresh-tasting, convenient, and nutritionally superior peanut butter you're sure to love.

Deliciously Natural Taste and Unique Nutrition All in One Package

Natural Creamy Peanut Butter

No Stir

Vegan