Earth Balance Creamy Natural Peanut Butter

16 oz UPC: 0003377610080
Product Details

After we roast and grind the peanuts we use to make our Earth Balance® Natural Peanut Butter, we blend in our own expeller-pressed oils to add extra nutritional value and natural stability to the peanut butter, so there's no need to stir.With flaxseed for ALA Omega 3's and a touch of natural agave syrup as a light (and low glycemic!) sweetener, the result is a deliciously fresh-tasting, convenient, and nutritionally superior peanut butter you're sure to love.

  • Deliciously Natural Taste and Unique Nutrition All in One Package
  • Natural Creamy Peanut Butter
  • No Stir
  • Vegan

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat12g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein7g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Potassium188mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Peanut Butter: Peanuts, Agave Syrup, Salt, Peanut Oil. Flaxseed Blend: Flaxseed, Palm Oil

Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
