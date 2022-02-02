Earth Balance Creamy Natural Peanut Butter
Product Details
After we roast and grind the peanuts we use to make our Earth Balance® Natural Peanut Butter, we blend in our own expeller-pressed oils to add extra nutritional value and natural stability to the peanut butter, so there's no need to stir.With flaxseed for ALA Omega 3's and a touch of natural agave syrup as a light (and low glycemic!) sweetener, the result is a deliciously fresh-tasting, convenient, and nutritionally superior peanut butter you're sure to love.
- Deliciously Natural Taste and Unique Nutrition All in One Package
- Natural Creamy Peanut Butter
- No Stir
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Peanut Butter: Peanuts, Agave Syrup, Salt, Peanut Oil. Flaxseed Blend: Flaxseed, Palm Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More