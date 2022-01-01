The Pad 1" is a 100% Made in the USA pad used for kneeling, sitting, and laying on any hard surface! This is a must have for anyone that doing working all day long on the ground or for random jobs to have in hand. If you are gardening, working on the truck, giving the kids a bath while kneeling on tile, or any other activity that involves being on the ground, then this is the go to pad that you will always have by your side. Be sure to keep one in your truck, garage, closet, bathroom, etc. as you never know when you are going to need that extra comfort!



The Pad is a premium foam that acts similar to memory foam. The foam is soft on your knees giving you the extra cushion and comfort that you don't find with other comfort pads. The bigger size = ultimate comfort allowing you to fit both knees on the pad. The Pad is a closed cell water resistant foam keeping you dry on wet surfaces. The foam is made of 20% recycled material and is industrial chemical, oil, and grease resistant. If the pad gets dirty simply wash off with water or wipe down with a rag. Easy to take on the go with the convenient carry handle and is light weight.