Earth's Best Organic® Gentle with Iron Milk-Based Powder Infant Formula
Product Details
Earth's Best Organic® Gentle® Infant Formula with Iron—DHA & ARABreast milk is the first choice for your infant's growth and development. But if and when you choose to use formula, you'll feel good knowing there's an organic choice. Earth's Best Organic® Gentle® Infant Formula with Iron is an organic way to nurture your baby.
Why Choose an Organic Infant Formula with Iron?At Earth's Best Organic® Gentle® Infant Formula with Iron has partially hydrolyzed whey and 25% the amount of lactose found in our standard, milk based formula to help reduce fussiness, gas and crying. This easy to digest† organic infant formula with iron meets all FDA requirements‡ for infant nutrition and is made without prohibited synthetic pesticides and fertilizers.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Lactose , Organic Nonfat Milk , Organic Maltodextrin , Organic Palm Olein Oil Or Organic Palm Oil , Organic Partially Hydrolyzed Whey Protein , Organic Soy Oil , Organic Coconut Oil , Organic High Oleic Safflower Oil Or Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil , Less than 2% : Mortierella Alpina Oil , * , DHA Algal Oil ( Schizochytrium ) ** , Fructooligosaccharide , L-Carnitine , Mixed Tocopherol Concentrate , Organic Soy Lecithin , Taurine , Calcium Carbonate , Calcium Chloride , Calcium Hydroxide , Cupric Sulfate , Ferrous Sulfate , Magnesium Chloride , Manganese Sulfate , Potassium Bicarbonate , Potassium Hydroxide , Potassium Iodide , Potassium Phosphate , Sodium Citrate , Sodium Selenite , Zinc Sulfate , Ascorbic Acid , Ascorbyl Palmitate , Beta-carotene , Biotin , Calcium Pantothenate , Choline Chloride , Cyanocobalamin , Folic Acid , Inositol , Lutein , Niacinamide , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride , Riboflavin , Thiamin Hydrochloride , Vitamin A Palmitate , Vitamin D ( Cholecalciferol ) , Vitamin E ( Dl-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate ) , Vitamin K ( Phytonadione ) , Nucleotides ( ADENOSINE-5'-MONOPHOSPHATE , Cytidine-5'-monophosphate , Disodium Guanosine-5'-monophosphate , Disodium Inosine-5'-Monophosphate , Disodium Uridine-5'-monophosphate ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
