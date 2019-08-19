Earth's Best Organic® Gentle with Iron Milk-Based Powder Infant Formula Perspective: front
Earth's Best Organic® Gentle with Iron Milk-Based Powder Infant Formula Perspective: back
Earth's Best Organic® Gentle with Iron Milk-Based Powder Infant Formula Perspective: left
Earth's Best Organic® Gentle with Iron Milk-Based Powder Infant Formula Perspective: right
Earth's Best Organic® Gentle with Iron Milk-Based Powder Infant Formula

23.2 ozUPC: 0002392310107
Product Details

Earth's Best Organic® Gentle® Infant Formula with Iron—DHA & ARABreast milk is the first choice for your infant's growth and development. But if and when you choose to use formula, you'll feel good knowing there's an organic choice. Earth's Best Organic® Gentle® Infant Formula with Iron is an organic way to nurture your baby.

Why Choose an Organic Infant Formula with Iron?At Earth's Best Organic® Gentle® Infant Formula with Iron has partially hydrolyzed whey and 25% the amount of lactose found in our standard, milk based formula to help reduce fussiness, gas and crying. This easy to digest† organic infant formula with iron meets all FDA requirements‡ for infant nutrition and is made without prohibited synthetic pesticides and fertilizers.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat5.3g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium36mg
Total Carbohydrate10.8g
Dietary Fiber0g
Sugar0g
Protein2.3g
Biotin3mcg
Calcium82mg
Chloride63mg
Copper75mg
Folic Acid16mcg
Iodide15mcg
Iron1.8mg
Magnesium8mg
Manganese15mg
Niacin1000mg
Phosphorus46mg
Riboflavin140mg
Thiamin80mg
Vitamin A300International Unit
Vitamin C12mg
Vitamin D60International Unit
Vitamin E2International Unit
Vitamin K9mcg
Zinc1mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Lactose , Organic Nonfat Milk , Organic Maltodextrin , Organic Palm Olein Oil Or Organic Palm Oil , Organic Partially Hydrolyzed Whey Protein , Organic Soy Oil , Organic Coconut Oil , Organic High Oleic Safflower Oil Or Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil , Less than 2% : Mortierella Alpina Oil , * , DHA Algal Oil ( Schizochytrium ) ** , Fructooligosaccharide , L-Carnitine , Mixed Tocopherol Concentrate , Organic Soy Lecithin , Taurine , Calcium Carbonate , Calcium Chloride , Calcium Hydroxide , Cupric Sulfate , Ferrous Sulfate , Magnesium Chloride , Manganese Sulfate , Potassium Bicarbonate , Potassium Hydroxide , Potassium Iodide , Potassium Phosphate , Sodium Citrate , Sodium Selenite , Zinc Sulfate , Ascorbic Acid , Ascorbyl Palmitate , Beta-carotene , Biotin , Calcium Pantothenate , Choline Chloride , Cyanocobalamin , Folic Acid , Inositol , Lutein , Niacinamide , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride , Riboflavin , Thiamin Hydrochloride , Vitamin A Palmitate , Vitamin D ( Cholecalciferol ) , Vitamin E ( Dl-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate ) , Vitamin K ( Phytonadione ) , Nucleotides ( ADENOSINE-5'-MONOPHOSPHATE , Cytidine-5'-monophosphate , Disodium Guanosine-5'-monophosphate , Disodium Inosine-5'-Monophosphate , Disodium Uridine-5'-monophosphate ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
