Earth's Best Organic® Homestyle Meal Beef Medley with Vegetables Puree Perspective: front
Earth's Best Organic® Homestyle Meal Beef Medley with Vegetables Puree Perspective: back
Earth's Best Organic® Homestyle Meal Beef Medley with Vegetables Puree Perspective: left
Earth's Best Organic® Homestyle Meal Beef Medley with Vegetables Puree Perspective: right
Earth's Best Organic® Homestyle Meal Beef Medley with Vegetables Puree

4.5 ozUPC: 0002392333337
Located in AISLE 17

Product Details

Earth’s Best Organic® Homestyle Meals are Stage 3 puree pouches inspired by classic American mealtime favorites, and offer a healthy lunch or dinner option, packed with protein and veggies. These exciting savory blends satisfy your growing baby and promote their growth and development. For babies ages 9 months and older.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (127 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g13.33%
Saturated Fat1.5g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg
Sodium40mg
Total Carbohydrate9g9.47%
Dietary Fiber2g
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium30mg10%
Iron0.5mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Organic Carrots, Organic Potatoes, Organic Ground Beef, Organic Parsnip Puree, Organic Tomatoes, Organic Rutabaga Puree, Organic Onions, Organic Leeks, Organic Spices.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

