Earth's Best Organic® Homestyle Meal Beef Medley with Vegetables Puree
Product Details
Earth’s Best Organic® Homestyle Meals are Stage 3 puree pouches inspired by classic American mealtime favorites, and offer a healthy lunch or dinner option, packed with protein and veggies. These exciting savory blends satisfy your growing baby and promote their growth and development. For babies ages 9 months and older.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Organic Carrots, Organic Potatoes, Organic Ground Beef, Organic Parsnip Puree, Organic Tomatoes, Organic Rutabaga Puree, Organic Onions, Organic Leeks, Organic Spices.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
