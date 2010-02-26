Earth's Best Organic® Infant Formula with iron is produced using organic milk sourced from farms where grass and grain fed cows are not given added growth hormones or antibiotics. This formula contains no added corn syrup solids and is fortified with iron for red blood cell development.

Easy to digest formula

USDA Organic

No GMO ingredients

Made using high quality protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals and fatty acids

Free from prohibited pesticides and herbicides

DHA & ARA: Brain and Eye development

Lutein for eyes & Prebiotics for immunity

Meets all FDA requirements for infant nutrition