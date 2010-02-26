Earth's Best Organic® Infant Formula with Iron Perspective: front
Earth's Best Organic® Infant Formula with Iron

23.2 ozUPC: 0002392310044
Product Details

Earth's Best Organic® Infant Formula with iron is produced using organic milk sourced from farms where grass and grain fed cows are not given added growth hormones or antibiotics. This formula contains no added corn syrup solids and is fortified with iron for red blood cell development.

  • Easy to digest formula
  • USDA Organic
  • No GMO ingredients
  • Made using high quality protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals and fatty acids
  • Free from prohibited pesticides and herbicides
  • DHA & ARA: Brain and Eye development
  • Lutein for eyes & Prebiotics for immunity
  • Meets all FDA requirements for infant nutrition