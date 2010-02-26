Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Earth's Best Organic® Infant Formula with Iron
23.2 ozUPC: 0002392310044
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 17
Product Details
Earth's Best Organic® Infant Formula with iron is produced using organic milk sourced from farms where grass and grain fed cows are not given added growth hormones or antibiotics. This formula contains no added corn syrup solids and is fortified with iron for red blood cell development.
- Easy to digest formula
- USDA Organic
- No GMO ingredients
- Made using high quality protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals and fatty acids
- Free from prohibited pesticides and herbicides
- DHA & ARA: Brain and Eye development
- Lutein for eyes & Prebiotics for immunity
- Meets all FDA requirements for infant nutrition