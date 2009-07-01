Earth's Bounty Oxy-Cleanse Colon Conditioner Dietary Supplement Capsules 600mg Perspective: front
Earth's Bounty Oxy-Cleanse Colon Conditioner Dietary Supplement Capsules 600mg Perspective: back
Earth's Bounty Oxy-Cleanse Colon Conditioner Dietary Supplement Capsules 600mg Perspective: right
Earth's Bounty Oxy-Cleanse Colon Conditioner Dietary Supplement Capsules 600mg Perspective: top
Earth's Bounty Oxy-Cleanse Colon Conditioner Dietary Supplement Capsules 600mg

75 ctUPC: 0070799010100
Product Details

Oxy-Cleanse is a unique colon conditioner that works without psyllium or herbs. Oxy-Cleanse is fast-acting and is scientifically designed to work gently, safely and effectively.

No bulky fiber, chalky taste, bloating or harsh side effects. Safe to use regularly.

  • Cleans & Detoxifies Naturally
  • Oxygen Colon Conditioner
  • GMO & Gluten Free
  • Vegetarian & Vegan

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
37.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Magnesium , Vitamin C , Sodium , Bioflavonoid

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
