Earth's Bounty Oxy-Cleanse Colon Conditioner Dietary Supplement Capsules 600mg
Product Details
Oxy-Cleanse is a unique colon conditioner that works without psyllium or herbs. Oxy-Cleanse is fast-acting and is scientifically designed to work gently, safely and effectively.
No bulky fiber, chalky taste, bloating or harsh side effects. Safe to use regularly.
- Cleans & Detoxifies Naturally
- Oxygen Colon Conditioner
- GMO & Gluten Free
- Vegetarian & Vegan
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Magnesium , Vitamin C , Sodium , Bioflavonoid
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More