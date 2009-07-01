Oxy-Cleanse is a unique colon conditioner that works without psyllium or herbs. Oxy-Cleanse is fast-acting and is scientifically designed to work gently, safely and effectively.

No bulky fiber, chalky taste, bloating or harsh side effects. Safe to use regularly.

Cleans & Detoxifies Naturally

Oxygen Colon Conditioner

GMO & Gluten Free

Vegetarian & Vegan

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.