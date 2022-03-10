Earth's Bounty Stress Relief Plus™ with Sensoril® Perspective: front
Earth's Bounty Stress Relief Plus™ with Sensoril®

60 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0070799025100
Formulated by Stephen A. Center, M.D., Stress Relief Plus helps reduce physical, emotional and mental stress & fatigue. Two capsules can promote a positive mood, enhance feelings of emotional wellbeing & help your body cope with stress.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg1%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sensoril Ashwagandha ( Withania somnifera ) Root and Leaf Extract ( 8% , Withanolides ) ; Inositol , L-Theanine . Herbal Stress Blend ( Holy Basil ( Leaf ) Extract , Rhodiola (Root) [ 3% , Rosavins ] ; Lemon Balm ( Herb ) Extract ; Eleuthero ( Root ) . Other Ingredients : Rice Flour , Vegetable Stearin , Vegetable Cellulose .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
