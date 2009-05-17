Earth's Bounty Tahitian Organic Noni Juice Perspective: front
Earth's Bounty Tahitian Organic Noni Juice

32 fl ozUPC: 0070799021000
Product Details

Earth''s Bounty, the leader in Noni, brings you a 100% Organic Noni from Tahiti. We pick each fruit at the peak of ripeness, then specially process it to capture maximum potency. This is pure, fresh, organically grown Noni - straight from Nature with nothing added or removed.

Traditionally, Noni has been used to help maintain joint health, immune function & alleviate minor aches & pains from daily life and more!

Authentic Tahitian Formula - 100% Organic

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
32.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Iron2mg11%
Vitamin C5mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Noni Juice .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
