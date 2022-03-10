Earth Therapeutics Aloe Grey Spa Socks Perspective: front
Earth Therapeutics Aloe Grey Spa Socks

2 ctUPC: 0007337792994
Product Details

Infused with natural aloe vera, these super-soft socks continually moisturize-while surrounding your feet in plush comfort. For best results, massage in your favorite foot lotion before slipping on the socks to leave feet feeling soft and smooth.

  • Infused with Natural Aloe Vera & Vitamin E
  • Foot Therapy™
  • Pamper Dorlote • Moisturize Hydrate
  • Fits Most Foot Sizes
  • Spa Solutions
  • Ecology - Good For The Earth - Good For You
  • Look Good - Feel Good