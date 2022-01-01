Earth Therapeutics Aloe Moisture Aloe Socks are infused with real aloe vera to continually moisturize your feet while surrounding them in plush comfort. To achieve soft and smooth feet, apply your favorite cream or lotion, then slip your feet into these socks for the ultimate hydrating experience. When it's time to clean your aloe socks, simply toss them into the cold water cycle on your washing machine and tumble dry on low heat. Each package contains one pair of aloe moisture socks.